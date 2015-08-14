Jackson Hole, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2015 --Nationwide private jet charter leader New Flight Charters announces its online private jet charter Empty Legs Listing resource.



Now shown are the Top-100 available empty legs nationwide across the jet charter industry. Not simply the short hop repositioning or 'deadhead' flights, listed are empty flights between the most popular major cities and vacation spots across North America.



Listed flights include the most popular private jet cities of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, San Francisco and others. The Top-100 also include the most popular private jet destinations such as Jackson Hole, Aspen, Sun Valley, Las Vegas, Ft. Lauderdale, Caribbean islands, Hawaii, the Hamptons, Martha's Vineyard and many more.



"Connecting with an empty leg is hands-down the best value in private aviation," said New Flight Charters president Rick Colson, who also consults on the air charter industry. "We want to make that available and show empty legs specifically for the most popular private jet routings."



The company also gives an empty leg and one-way flight consumer guide to help fliers understand the basics of how air charter operators and charter brokers handle empty legs, as well as standard industry terms and booking conditions. The guide shows how best to take advantage of discount one-way flights and available empty legs in private jet charter.



The Top-100 Empty Legs listing and guide is available on the New Flight Charters website. The company also features a location-specific list for Jackson Hole empty legs, its headquarters location.



About New Flight Charters

Celebrating its 11th anniversary in 2015 and named to the Inc. 500 fastest growing list four consecutive years, New Flight Charters arranges private domestic and international flights with top-rated operator aircraft at leading jet charter rates, along with its Best Price Guarantee and a perfect safety history. The one-of-a-kind air charter company features an acclaimed six-member management team with a cumulative 38 years in private jet charter, 44 years FAA-certified experience, 94 years executive management experience, 17,400 hours pilot-in-command, and includes private and commercial pilots and retired law enforcement. Client and industry reviews are available on the New Flight Charters website. The company serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.



For the latest updates or more information, call (800) 732-1653 or visit http://www.NewFlightCharters.com.