Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --U.S. air charter industry leader New Flight Charters announces an updated version of the free consumer guide, Five Questions For Your Jet Charter Service.



The popular original version, released in 2011, was adopted by the Air Charter Safety Foundation in Washington D.C. and published as a consumer resource guide to charter an aircraft, improve the private charter experience and manage risks, with the vast number of private flying options available.



The updated version highlights evaluations of the newest trends, business models and companies in the private air charter industry.



Of note - in the first four months of 2016, several jet charter broker and membership companies went out of business abruptly, taking customers' money or membership fees with them.



Five Questions For Your Jet Charter Service can help ensure a quality and reputable organization is handling a private charter flight. With average jet charter costs ranging between $15,000 and $35,000 much is at stake, most importantly the safety of those on board.



The free downloadable guide highlights five key components and questions of a jet charter company to help evaluate the quality and competency of the organization, and minimize risk in chartering aircraft.



The guide covers the two main company categories in air charter; known as Brokers and Operators. These are the two functional types in the industry and include companies that identify as a "brokerage", "operator", "private jet membership", "jet card", "charter service" and often "consultant".



Fractional ownership is a type of aircraft ownership arrangement and not considered charter, so is not covered here – although several points and questions regarding Operators will apply to fractional ownership companies.



The air charter industry is very diverse. Charter operator and broker organizations of disparate sizes, quality and competencies are vying to handle flights and dollars. New charter brokers appear continuously, offering their expertise to arrange charters as an agent, or offering a flying membership program. It is important to understand there are no real barriers to entry and literally anyone can advertise as a charter broker, company or membership program, and take money up front.



The United States government DOT and FAA departments do their best in reviewing and enforcing practices applicable in their separate realms, however there is no government approval or rating for charter brokers, and private charter fliers assume their own risk in choosing a private charter service, jet card or membership.



Five Questions For Your Jet Charter Service is free and available for viewing or download at http://www.NewFlightCharters.com, no registration or information is required.



About New Flight Charters

