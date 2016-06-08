New Flip Book Maker from FlipHTML5 Helps Businesses Build Brand Loyalty

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2016 --FlipHTML5's free flip book maker is currently available for download on the company's website. The software allows companies and individual entrepreneurs to create publications that offer viewers a more attractive and immersive experience geared towards boosting brand loyalty.



Online publishers can use the flip book maker to create a number of digital flip books, including brochures, catalogs, magazines, and eBooks. Publications can be created from scratch using the pre-designed templates that come with the software or from converted PDF documents. The resulting content offers more engaging aspects than static PDF files, allowing viewers to easily flip through publications on their mobile devices with realistic page-turning effect. Additionally, users can publish their finished flip books on any social media platform, blog or website and they can be viewed on both desktop and mobile devices.



FlipHTML5 is pleased with the response to its software by the business community so far and believes the new flip book maker presents a suitable opportunity to increase branding efforts and boost revenue. "FlipHTML5, the latest member of our team, based on HTML5, CSS3 & jQuery, was produced for the mobile internet of the future," said Winston Zhang, FlipHTML5 CEO.



With market research figures suggesting that branding helps to build loyalty and trust with customers, the software comes with a number of features that help publishers showcase their brands. Businesses are able to affix their logo to publications, which is known to help boost brand identity, as well as add images, colors and fonts that best represent their offerings. In addition, marketers are able to attach company information and contact details to publications using the software, as well as links and rich media content to encourage engagement with viewers.



Since its launch, the flip book maker from FlipHTML5 has become a preferred digital publishing platform for numerous businesses, boasting over 8 million downloads to date. It is available to users of both Mac and Windows computers.



For more information, go to http://fliphtml5.com/features.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a premier provider of digital publishing solutions to customers around the world.