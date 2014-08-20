New FlipBook Creator Software: A Creative Way to Present Digital Content Online

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2014 --Users of the Flipbook Creator series are in for a real treat following the release of upgraded versions. While the previous series was fun and easy to use, the newer version is far more powerful.



Flippagemaker.com has multiple versions of the series - Flipbook Creator, Flipbook Creator Professional, Flipbook Creator for Mac and Flipbook Creator Professional for Mac. The Windows Flipbook Creator features basic Windows version for converting PDF to flipbook with realistic page flip effect. Mac users are not left out of the loop though, as there is also a Flipbook Creator for Mac. Flipbooks created with this series can be viewed on mobile devices, including Android, iPhones and iPads. It is, however optimized for iPads and designed to bring users of this device a pleasant reading experience.



The Flipbook Creator is loaded with a host of features to enhance the creation of flipbooks. Users can instantly publish their flipbooks online, make their flipbook speak, integrate it into social media and also create a table of contents. The Flipbook Creator is available for $99 and features a 30 day money back guarantee.



The advanced Flipbook Creator is far more powerful than the basic version and allows users to add rich multimedia to their flipbooks. Flipbook Creator Professional loads quite fast and comes with over 400 pre-designed templates. The software also comes with over 700 pre-designed background images and more than 300 online scenes. Additional features of this series include multimedia support, mobile device support. Flipbook Creator Professional can be purchased for $299 and also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee.



Both individuals and companies are already experiencing the benefits of using Flipbook Creator. Jason from the United States says, "Love the Flipbook software. It is great for converting my PDF to online publications!" Computer superstore, PCWorld, also testify of their experience using Flipbook creator, "Flipbook Creator gives you a quick and easy way to create custom flipbooks!"



About Flippagemaker.com

Since its inception in 2008, Flippagemaker.com has created waves in the digital publication tools and has won a number of awards. Chief among them is an award for Best Software for Downloads. Existing users of Flipbook Creator do not have to worry about forking out extra cash. This as the company is offering free upgrades to the newer version.