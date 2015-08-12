New Flipbook Maker from AnyFlip Targets Entrepreneurs and Professional Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2015 --AnyFlip might be a new entrant in the digital publishing arena to some, but the digital publishing company is already going big and endorsing an increasing clientele across the globe. The company's flipbook maker triggers sensation with its colossal features and that is why this is turning out to be a profound preference of hundreds of thousands of publishers all over the world.



A prominent reason that has established AnyFlip in market is its special flair to produce business oriented digital content for enterprises. It needs no mention here that the options fostering lucrative marketing are ever welcome, but they are equally starved for futuristic digital publishing solutions. This hunger has been appositely satiated by AnyFlip's flipbook maker which embraces all the predominant aspects for enterprises.



Looking to the growing popularity of flipbook maker users, company's business representative says, "Our software is like an all-encompassing package for entrepreneurs. In a highly competitive environment as today, businesses are all up to push boundaries using digital content which is chic, enthralling and soothing to the viewer's eyes. We made sure that all these aspects indispensably exist in flipbook maker. It is delightful to see that our software has clicked well and is proving a reliable and distinct digital solution for entrepreneurs."



The flipbook maker has numerous creditworthy facets such as 3D realistic page-flipping effect, secure and dependable hosting, and ability to produce limitless publications. All these attributes, in the opinion of company's marketing executive, need adequate emphasis. She goes on to explain, "This is a versatile solution for enterprises. Right from producing fastidious catalogs to captivating flyers to professional brochures, this it has plethora of adaptable facilities. However for now, flipbook maker is purely a publication sharing platform for now. Shopping Cart function adds a rare dimension in it; this feature allows users to add diverse kinds of shopping carts to their publications."



With all the favorable indications, market experts are univocally admitting that AnyFlip has made a remarkable entry to the digital publishing world and has lot to anticipate in future.



More details about flipbook maker can be had here: http://anyflip.com/