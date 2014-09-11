New Flipbook Solution by FlipBuilder: Create Digital Textbook for Student

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2014 --The age of traditional classroom has gone and the digital classroom tools will follow soon.



Flip PDF Professional by FlipBuilder, a PDF converting software, can be used to make textbooks attractive, interesting and interactive. Instead of plugging in PDF documents and creating a stale digital textbook, Flip PDF Professional lets the user create animations, image galleries and even lets them embed videos.



The software uses HTML5, which allows for distribution across many devices including iPads. With the professional version of the software, users are able to create animation textbooks that automatically adjust to different screen sizes and other devices such as smart phones and regular desktop computers.



Users can also upload their textbooks to the cloud so their materials can be downloaded anywhere and accessed online. Textbooks can also be shared on social media platforms. Flip PDF Professional also allows the user to burn their textbook onto a CD, DVD or USB storage device.



For users with multi-lingual students, the software offers support in 12 languages, including English, French and Spanish. The audio support feature allows language learning textbooks to be heard in multiple languages.



About Flip Builder

Flip Builder, the publishing platform, began as a simple PDF conversion service. The software has since been used by big name companies such as Microsoft. Flip Builder is not just for textbooks, but for online magazines and other print-to-digital publications such as brochures, business reports and newsletters.



Hundreds of templates are available for those seeking an easy conversion of their files. If the user wants something more specific, they can send their requirements and ideas to the helpful support staff at FlipBuilder. In turn, they will send the user a template designed to their specifications.



For more information or inquiries, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/