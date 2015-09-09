New FlipHTML5 Allows Users to Make Well-Received Interactive Magazines

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2015 --FlipHTML5, a digital media software program that helps millions make magazines with rich interactive media every day, is a great and improved alternative to print media. This program has a multitude of features for users to not only create digital media, but to have the ability to create media-rich interactive digital publishing such as pamphlets with videos or magazines with photo albums.



Jackie Peng, a customer service representative for FlipHTML5, says, "more than half of the registered FlipHTML5 users are using FlipHTML5 software to publish their regular magazines." The interactive component of FlipHTML5 magazines that consumers and readers love so much convinces companies to solely publish using the FlipHTML5 software program.



Features such as being able to convert any PDF or image into a easily accessible HTML format that is viewable on any device, or the ability to customize magazine colors, format, and style to mirror the style of the company makes FlipHTML5 one of the best digital media software programs.



More than just a publishing platform, FlipHTML5 also allows readers to follow their favorite publications and receive updates every time the publication they follow releases new content. This system gives businesses a new way to connect to their readers by directly notifying them about new content, as well as a way to keep track of their reader base.



Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5, encourages everyone to try using FlipHTML5 for all of their digital media needs. "This program can revolutionize the way your business publishes any type of digital media by providing interactive components to engage readers and possible customers with every page."



For more information about FlipHTML5, go to http://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Company enables companies and individuals to reach their target markets with interactive and engaging content.