New FlipHTML5 Guarantees Ultimate Flip Book Creation & Publishing Experience

Hong Kong -- 09/30/2014 --FlipHTML5, a digital software publishing company that provides users with software to produce digital flipbooks, is pleased to announce several new upgrades to FlipHTML5.



“We’re constantly enhancing FlipHTML5 to provide users with the highest level of productivity and quality” quoted Jacky Peng, Customer Care for FlipHTML5. “With the new enhancements, users of FlipHTML5 can use our software more efficiently to produce beautiful flip page books for business or personal use”. “I personally encourage all users to upgrade, and if you have never tried FlipHTML5 – to try it and see the benefits our software provides in your flip book page making experience”.



Enhancements Include:



PDF to PNG Conversion Engine – The new PDF conversion engine allows users to select a suitable render engine for the flipbook conversion. Users can convert PDF to PNG while retaining the highest color quality possible at a fast conversion speed.



Highlight Issue while PDF Content Searching – Accuracy of the search function has been improved by fixing a highlight issue while PDF Content searching. The built-in search function of FlipHTML5 enables users to find information quickly.



Failure Upon Importing Multiple Large PDF’s – Issues arose when users would try to import multiple large PDF’s; the issue has now been fixed to allow flawless importing of multiple large byte size PDF files.



Preview Issue in IE8 – While previewing in IE8, FlipHTML5 users encountered issues trying to preview their finished work. The preview issue was diagnosed, fixed and tested.



New FlipHTML5 Video – FlipHTML5 has released a new informative video on Vimeo to help users better understand the capabilities of how powerful FlipHTML5 is and what they can achieve for business or personal use.



To find out more information about FlipHTML5, or to try it free,please visit: http://fliphtml5.com



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 offers a wide range of solutions for illustrated book publishers to produce digital website content, online user manuals, digital annual reports, e-magazines, PowerPoint presentations and flip photo albums. The company works diligently to provide consumers with the latest styles to showcase their products and services to the world.