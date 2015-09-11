New FlipHTML5 Program Allows Making One's Own Magazine Much Easier

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2015 --A new desktop version from FlipHTML5 comprising many novel and refreshing features is making waves these days and is attracting substantial attention of online magazine makers. This online publishing software available on desktop version 4.9.0 is a recent addition to the Hong Kong based company's existing gamut of forward-looking digital publishing services. As a result of this inclusion, FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd is now a highly preferred platform for users to quickly and easily make their online magazines with sensational animations.



The online magazine maker and publisher from FlipHTML5, looks all set to receive record hits as this advancer desktop version has gone live already, has naturally triggered curiosity amongst media.



To acquire more insight about this newsmaker development from FlipHTML5, a news correspondent met company's CEO, Winston Zhang, who gladly explained, "Digital publishing software must possess innovative features and futuristic characteristics. Keeping the publishers' perspective as our foremost priority, which we always do, we have added an enhanced animation editor. This facet is certainly geared up to produce media enriched magazines, handle volume and increase interactivity. Most importantly, publishers with no exposure to coding can yet create magazines with extraordinary digital experience to mesmerize audience."



In the online publishing arena, this software is seen pioneering the next generation in online magazine publishing. This is so because in addition to the many distinct features, the software allows embedding sound player in the magazine, which is best compatible with Internet Explorer and Firefox browsers.



For more information about making gorgeous digital magazines, click here to visit FlipHTML5 website.