New FlipHTML5 Software Can Create Online Magazines with Beautiful Sound

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2015 --FlipHTML5 Software Co. announces a major breakthrough in their ability to increase the online magazine visual enjoyment of millions of people worldwide by launching a new edition which can create online magazines with beautiful sound.



''FlipHTML5 Software is the best thing to happen to the world of online magazine''



(Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5)



The new FlipHTML5 software is a tremendous improvement on the old version of the online magazine software. The FlipHTML5 Software which previously makes it easy for users to make flip-books, e-books, or magazines, complete with sophisticated designs and fluid animations with so many options of online sharing platforms, in addition to these features, it now allows anyone to create and share professional online magazines that works on all browsers and also enable users to create an online magazine that produces beautiful sounds. With the new FlipHTML5 software, users all over the world are guaranteed a great online magazine experience that supports all major devices.



The new FlipHTML5 software has so many options for customization and that makes it number one online magazine software in the world. The software has an in-built page editor which allows users to easily add photos, videos, audios, links and animations into each publication. It also comes with a lot of tools and templates that helps the content to become enjoyable and painless to read, view and listen to.



''To get more from an online magazine experience, get the new FlipHTML5 Software''… (Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5)



According to Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, the new software was improved upon to enable it produce beautiful sounds and easy customization all in abide to increase user enjoyment with the software. Most importantly, this latest online magazine software is very robust, easy to use and its publications can be accessed by anyone, at any time, and from anywhere in the world.



It is enabled to give anyone the best user experience whether one is on desktop, laptop, or mobile, digital magazines platforms.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. is a software company which is based in Hong Kong, China. They are the owners of FlipHTML5 Digital Software which has given millions of people around the world the ability to make online magazine publications using the software for free or for premium basis. They are the number one in Online Magazine Software production worldwide and they are trusted name in the industry. Their latest brand in enhanced to be able to produce beautiful sounds given their millions of customers around the world an added advantage.



To get more information, visit http://fliphtml5.com.