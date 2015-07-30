New FlipHTML5 Version 4.3.0 Introduced with Powerful Animation and Page Editors

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2015 --The upgraded version 4.3.0 of the top-notch digital publishing flipbook software, FlipHTML5 comes with an increased performance of the Animation Editor and Page Editor. These features enable online publishers to create rich media PDF to flipbooks with minimum effort.



FlipHTML5 has been behind majority of the successful digital publications that came to the limelight during the past few years. Being the best flipbook software of 2015, it continuous performance upgrades of the platform opened unknown doors in the digital publishing industry, allowing users to create the most user-friendly page flipping magazines, brochures and catalogs with multimedia rich content. FlipHTML5 launched the latest revolutionary version, which focused mainly on improving the Animation Editor and Page Editor. Keeping the users best interests at heart, the leading software company has once again succeeded in offering its' massive publisher base with the best optimized page editing features.



CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang addressed a media conference held upon the new release of the magazine-making platform. During the media briefing he added that, "When going through the feedback dropped by our loyal FlipHTML5 users, we came to realize that most of them need a improved and stronger Animation Editor and Page Editor to come up with better digital publications in order to win the competitive consumer market. After discussing this fact with our dedicated team of developers, finally we launched the new version with an unparallel Animation Editor and Page Editor. We hope to receive feedback and comments on this new version as well, to provide you a better service in future."



The Shopping Cart feature, which was a huge hit among the publishers, has been optimized while fixing other minor bugs and glitches occurred in previous versions in the Page Editor. In the Animation Editor, the major change occurred is the addition of another impressive slideshow that has a 3D flow effect. Along with the above, several slight errors that were present in older versions of the Animation Editor were rectified.



Visit http://fliphtml5.com/ to read more information on this premium flipbook publishing software and to download the software.