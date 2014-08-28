New Flood Clean Up Services in Doylestown

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2014 --Severe weather conditions are the most common and serious culprit where flooding is concerned. They affect a home's foundation and cause water to enter a basement or crawlspace. Leaking roofs and plumbing pipe failure causes serious water damage as well.



So, this fall, Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is ready to assist new and existing customers in the Doylestown area with flood repairs and water damage clean up. Using first rate and state of the art equipment to remove every bit of moisture from a home, Elite Water Damage Restoration technicians also eliminate accompanying dirt and debris, set up powerful air dryers and dehumidifiers and take precautions against the growth of unhealthy mold, mildew and bacteria.



The professionally trained and highly experienced technicians work hard to root out every source of unwanted water in the home. Time is of the essence with water damage restoration, and the customer can count on Elite Water Damage Restoration to work thoroughly to disinfect and dry the affected areas of the home. No job is complete until the customer is 100 percent satisfied that the home or business is dry, mold free and has excellent air quality.



With any water damage emergency in Doylestown, Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. will be on site within one hour of receiving a call for help. These technicians are trained and available for rapid response to a water damage situation. Then, when the flood damage is curtailed, customers can use their home again as though nothing had ever happened to it.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is a fully licensed and insured company that is family owned and operated. All technicians have received extensive water restoration training. They approach each job with professionalism, hard work and an attitude that the home they are working on could well be their own. Company trucks are radio-dispatched, making them available for catastrophic damage quickly.



In addition, each job that Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. tackles is absolutely guaranteed. From carpet and hardwood floor cleaning, water extraction, mold and mildew remediation, air quality control and dehumidification, these expert technicians have what it takes to bring a home or business back to its original condition, and customer testimonials are the proof.



For more information or to schedule a complimentary estimate on what this water restoration company can do for you, call 866-288-9590 or visit fastwaterremoval.com.



No job is too big or too small. Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is dedicated to the home and business owners in the Doylestown area.