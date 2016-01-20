Lakeland, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2016 --With some new laws effective October 1, 2015, the Sunshine State is cracking down on crime. The Florida Senate announces passage of all new bills on their website, which including amendments to existing laws and some new additions.



Those who solicit prostitution or choose to pay for sex just might want to think twice. Under the new law, second-time offenders face much stiffer penalties. Second-time offenders now face a third-degree felony charge with up to five years behind bars. A third offense has been upped to a second-degree felony with a potential of up to 15 years in the pokey. Plus, judges are also required to mandate a $5,000 civil penalty for convicted offenders.



Revenge porn is now outlawed in Florida. It is now a no-no for folks to post sexually explicit photos or videos of their exes online. A first offense is now a first-degree misdemeanor, and a second offense is a third-degree felony. It is also now illegal to put electronic devices on people's property without their consent. That means putting a GPS on a vehicle without the owner's knowledge makes the act unlawful. Of course, there are exemptions for law enforcement and parents of minors.



Other new laws in Florida took effect July 1, 2015. HB 7001 allows children under the age of 18 to clandestinely record conversations related to violent acts and sexual abuse. This law was inspired by a Lee County man who had sexually abused his stepdaughter. Also known as the 43 Days Initiative Act, HB 133 extends the statute of limitations for felony sexual battery crimes from four years to 10.



This new law was initiated due a victim who reported sexual battery offense four years and 43 days after it happened. Previous to this law, no charges could be filed against the offender with the shorter statute of limitations.



In the drug arena, HB 269 allows terminally ill patients access to specific experimental drugs. Dubbed the "Right to Act," this law focuses on drugs in clinical trials that have not yet been approved by the FDA. It also provides liability protection to drug manufactures and physicians.



