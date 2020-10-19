New Florida Notary Application Version

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2020 --Florida notary applicants must complete a new Florida notary application form to apply to become a Florida notary or renew a Florida notary commission. The Governor's office announced that all older notary application versions before this date will be rejected.



The new updated version includes a discount section for wartime Florida notary veterans wishing to become Florida notaries. To obtain the discount, wartime veterans must submit a written request for a Florida notary application fee and provide proof of exemption.



In addition, the new Florida notary application requires Florida notary applicants to refer to the Florida statute that exempts them from making public their addresses on the notary application. The Florida Governor's office provides a list of notary laws the applicant may reference to evidence his or her exempt status.



About the American Association of Notaries – Florida Notary

