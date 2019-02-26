New Free MobileStyler App Offers on-Demand Beauty Pros Right at the Fingertips

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2019 --Making it simple to get glammed up from the comfort of home, office, or hotel a new app brings salon services to doorsteps. Created to take the hassle out of getting everything from a haircut to a Brazilian wax where one lives, works, or plays, the new MobileStyler app is a handy go-to resource. With mobile beauty treatments on tap, app users simply choose a service, their preferred time for it, and give their address. A screen then provides available technicians in their area who are standing at the ready to come to them. They choose one, book the appointment, and pay through the app. It looks like getting beauty treatments like a star in a robe and slippers just became a thing for regular folk.



Now available on iOS and Android, MobileStyler users can choose their beauty pro based on gender, reviews, price, and ETA. Last minute appointments are welcome for clients like professional men or women short on time, or party attendees just in town for the night. Practical in its functionality for people of all ages, the on-demand beauty app is a must-have for the elderly who lack mobility, busy moms wrangling kids or those who would just rather get beauty services at home.



Hezha Sulaiman, the Founder of MobileStyler LLC, said of the beauty app, "We're first in the marketplace to offer this type of convenience. So, it was important to make the services of our mobile stylists seem like a full salon on wheels. They provide every convenience for the consumer while they make their own schedule to supplement their income. It's a gorgeous win/win."



MobileStyler services include:



Haircuts

Color Services

Hair Treatments

Hair Styling

Manicures

Pedicures

Makeup

Waxing



For more information visit http://www.mobilestyler.com.



About MobileStyler

Much like a car-ride app, MobileStyler helps customers find and book hair stylists, nail and wax technicians, and makeup artists that are ready to provide beauty services on-demand.



