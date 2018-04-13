New FreshFeet Spa Gel Fights Feet Perspiration

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --Having excessive feet perspiration can be an incredibly nasty problem. There is nothing worse than feeling embarrassed about something that could empty a room within seconds. And the truth is that many people around the world are plagued by this problem. However, it can be treated very easily and cheaply, and by following a few simple rules, you will be able to keep your feet neat and healthy, and more importantly – odor-free.



There are many reasons for having sweat feet, but on the other hand there are good remedies that cure the actual cause, thus eliminating the problem. Prevention is surely the best approach - wearing quality shoes and cotton socks will help to stop sweating and prevent the unpleasant odor. Synthetic or nylon socks can aggravate the problem because they do not allow the feet to breathe. But when the problem already persists, sufferer should somehow solve it.



FreshFeet Spa gel has been recently manufactured, and specially designed to eliminate feet perspiration in short period of use. Its natural composition will probably make it preferable among other products of this kind. The gel contains black tea leaves (helps in reducing the amount of odor-causing perspiration that feet produce, and works as a deodorizer), lavender extract (helps with the smells and kills bacteria, plus - it has antioxidant and antifungal properties), and calendula (has anti-inflammatory properties and assists in soothing and softening the skin).



At the time being, FreshFeet Spa gel is available in most of the Asian countries at discounted price.