New Frontier Group and Vocalcom Announce Global Partnership for Distribution of Advanced Cloud Based Customer Interaction Solutions

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2014 --Vocalcom, leading provider of multi-channel contact center software and New Frontier Group, a leading IT solution company in CEE & beyond, today announced a partnership aiming to bring the Vocalcom's Effortless Contact Center™ solution to Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) regions.



Named by Gartner one of Top 10 Companies in IT Services in Central and Eastern Europe, New Frontier Group is a global company with subsidiaries in 17 countries. New Frontier Group’s The Missing Link solutions enable digital transformation in the areas of employee engagement, customer engagement, and business model innovation. The partnership will initially focus on the Russian and CIS markets, withTeligent, the regional arm of New Frontier Group becoming Vocalcom's local representation.



Vocalcom provides multi-channel contact center solutions in the cloud, on-premise or any hybrid combination thereof. The Vocalcom's Effortless contact center™ solution is built on the company 20 years of experience and the unique know-how of its employees coming from Contact Centers. It addresses the issues of lengthy implementation and complex management that have plagued this industry by extending the benefits of an Effortless Customer Experience to the other Contact Center constituents, agents, supervisors, and managers.



Vocalcom's Effortless Contact Center™ is an inclusive all-in-one solution, packaged for rapid deployment and easy management by Contact Center practitioners, removing the need for long and IT-intensive projects.



"Customers expect to interact with real people over the channel of their choice, without waiting, repeating themselves or being transferred from one person to another. At Vocalcom, we believe technology is available to enable such experiences but it has failed to penetrate Contact Centers because of the complexity of deployment, configuration and change", declared Luc Cavelier, Vice President International Global Accounts. "The combination of our Effortless Contact Center™ Solution with New Frontier Group expertise in digital transformations, opens new perspectives to Russian and CIS enterprises to better serve and engage their customers."

About Teligent

Teligent OOO (http://www.teligent.ru) is a Russian leader of telecommunications software for fixed, mobile and IP operators’ networks, and large enterprises. The company is founded in 2003, and joined Teligent AB (global supplier of innovative telecom solutions) in 2005. It is part of New Frontier Group since the acquisition in 2013. Teligent has its HQ in Moscow and a second R&D center in Krasnodar. The focus is on long term partnerships with major mobile and fixed operators and selected Enterprises/Banks of Russia and CIS. The product portfolio contains various product and solutions (Interactive and Virtual Call Centers, Conferencing, Advanced Call Control, etc.) that are being provided by integrating 3-rd party systems, through partnering with vendors such as Vocalcom, Avaya, Dialogic and others. Delivering industry’s leading edge projects like MultiFon (http://www.multifon.ru) in MegaFon and SDP/Traffic management in MTS.



About Vocalcom

Vocalcom is a global leader and technology provider of multi-channel Contact Center solutions for customer service, sales and telemarketing. Vocalcom challenges the complexity of existing Contact Centre solutions that are long to deploy, complex to manage and difficult to adapt. Designed by Contact Center people for Contact Center people, Vocalcom’s Effortless Contact Center™ provides clients with a solution that is fast to deploy, easily manageable and allows our clients to be innovative with the Customer Experience they provide. Used by over 3,500 companies in 49 countries, Vocalcom Effortless Contact Center™ is packaged as an inclusive all-in-one solution available on-premises or in the cloud. For more information, visit http://www.vocalcom.com/



