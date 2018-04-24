New Galaxy Gifts Partners with BizIQ

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2018 --New Galaxy Gifts, a smoke and gift shop in Orlando with a wide selection of pipes, e-liquids and various smoking merchandise, announced today that it has teamed up with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing firm specializing in services for North American small businesses.



By collaborating with BizIQ, New Galaxy Gifts looks to significantly improve its web presence and build on its existing customer base throughout the Orlando metro area. BizIQ's strategy focuses primarily on search engine optimization, which allows customers to more easily locate companies like New Galaxy Gifts when using Google to find local businesses. In addition, BizIQ has created a new company website for the smoke shop, and its marketing campaign will include bimonthly blog posts and be geared toward encouraging regular connections between the company and its customers.



The new website created by BizIQ for New Galaxy Gifts emphasizes informative, relevant content focused on all things related to smoking, vaping and tobacco. All of the new website content will be professionally written, and the site will offer a number of ways for current and prospective customers to reach out to the company and learn more about its products.



"We are thrilled to be working with BizIQ to expand our digital marketing efforts," said Jack Barnes, owner of New Galaxy Gifts. "It's more important than ever to have a strong online presence as a small business, and we have been grateful to have the support of BizIQ in revamping our website and search engine optimization. We think this partnership will have an outstanding impact on our business and our ability to reach out to brand new customers."



About New Galaxy Gifts

New Galaxy Gifts was founded in 2006 and since then has built up an impressive supply of smoking and vaping products and merchandise. For more information about the company and its wide variety of products and special deals, visit http://newgalaxygifts.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.