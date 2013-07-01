New Game Release from Paralagames Studios: Space Rage

Curitiba, Paraná -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2013 --Paralagames Studios introduces Space Rage 1.0 for iOS. Space Rage brings players the next level in mobile action. This is a fast paced shooter style game with amazing gameplay and exciting story. Players enter on a new way of flying aroung on a 3D World. What normally could get boring flying around and slow motion space games now becomes fast and Fun.



Space Rage is a new way of playing space Shooter. A 3rd Person camera following players through dangerous places filled with enemies. Fast paced and great effects make this game a great adventure for the iOS device. Take your breath and destroy the invaders.



This was our first international team development. Brazil, Netherlands and USA joined together to build this ultimate game. Our main concept is to make boring space games in a thrilling shooter. Flying on an open 3d space normally is not good for many space games. So you have managed it limiting the range of the ship, bringing new elements to the scene and making this a real good game with action that you can follow and understand since first second on the game. Using a space portal to manage the game play through out levels, making sense and beautiful animations and cutscenes. A guide inside the game alerts you about dangers and problems with your ship. Making a personal and fantastic way to play.



There are 7 levels on the game, many items to upgrade your ship, several enemies with different powers. Simply amazing. Our release on App Store was last June 27th. This is a great time for our team with this release and much more to came.



