New GDPR Compliance Solutions

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2018 --ExistBI provides GDPR Consulting Services and multiple Software Solutions that help customers meet EU legal requirements. This year the Data Protection Directive with be replaced by the European Parliament and Council's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This will be the primary law regulating how businesses manage and protect EU citizens personal data. Companies have to comply to these new regulations by May 25, 2018. For those who do not comply, there are significant fines.



ExistBI data specialists identify the impact of GDPR on organisations and shape, mobilise and deliver digital transformation programmes to achieve compliance and enhance data privacy within their processes. 'GDPR effects millions of Companies storing personal data, our team are here to help with the transition to the new EU requirements. We are excited to now offer GDPR Compliance & BI Software Solutions that will take the stress out of this process.' Max Russ, Senior Director, ExistBI.



The GDPR Consent Software we implement is a Data Protection Officers best friend to prove data protection compliance. The tool has several features covering consent, legal rights, data analytics and data management. The software supports all six lawful basis for obtaining personal data and provides transparency to any changes made. It has the ability to integrate with other software's used within the company to keep changes up to date. For more information contact the ExistBI team.



How we can ExistBI help you?



ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched big data and business intelligence services in training, consulting, digital, technology and operations. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with many of the Global 5000 and government organisations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



