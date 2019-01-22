New Generation Consumers Demand Organic Baby Products, Target Answers the Call

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2019 --A new generation of consumers is shifting the personal care and beauty market by demanding more natural, organic products. Experts predict this rising interest will impact the whole market, projecting the global organic personal care market size to reach $11.1 billion by 2025.



These shifting interests have migrated to other categories as well, including baby skin and personal care products. New parents are aware of their baby's susceptibility to toxic, irritating ingredients. And as a result, they're reaching for more natural, organic brands over mainstream companies.



Major retailers, like Walmart, Buy Buy Baby and Kroger, are aware of this demand, and they're looking to supplement their baby category with more sustainable and clean baby products. This is especially true as more retailers scramble to pick up toy and baby care product sales after the closure of Toys-R-Us and Babies-R-Us in June 2018.



Target expanded its toy assortment this holiday season by double digits. And with the increasing demand for a more natural option in the baby skin care category, Target is also growing its assortment by investing in brands that promise manufacturing transparency and are backed by independent certifications such as Organic, EWG and Gluten Free.



One brand in particular that Target is rolling out is MADE OF®. MADE OF® is an organic-first personal care brand that features a portfolio of baby care products certified to the NSF organic standard, EWG Verified and Gluten Free Certified. They're pioneering transparency by disclosing the origin and safety of each ingredient, actual test results and the location of each of its factories in the United States.



The MADE OF line in Target will offer all of the essentials for new parents, like Organic Soothing Baby Wipes, Organic Shampoo and Body Wash, Organic Hand Soap, Organic Calming Baby Powder, Organic Diaper Cream and Organic Nipple Cream. Each product is created with the mindset that everyday personal care products impact our health and wellness. This means parents can expect that each product is made with plant-derived ingredients, is certified to the NSF organic standard and is tested rigorously by independent sources.



MADE OF and its portfolio of baby care products will debut in select Target stores in January 2019. The growing brand believes the partnership with Target is a win for everyone involved, including consumers. Now that the MADE OF brand is hitting shelves, new moms and dads will be able to experience the organic products in person. They'll be able to see how these products are not only better for baby—but how they're also as effective as the conventional brands.



To learn more about the MADE OF® brand, visit their website. You can also learn about each product, its ingredients and the independent test results by clicking on individual product pages.



About MADE OF

MADE OF is a certified NSF organic-first baby care brand offering baby shampoo and body wash, baby powder, diaper cream, nipple balm, baby sunscreen, baby lotion, diapers, baby wipes, multi-surface cleaner, dish soap and hand soap and diaper subscriptions. All products are independently tested and made in the United States excluding diapers, which are manufactured in Mexico.



