New Global Network Includes Atlanta Marketing & PR Firm Markets Worldwide

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2012 --Markets Worldwide, an Atlanta-based marketing, public relations and communications firm, is a founding member of a new global network of senior independent public relations consultants, InfiniteLatitude® http://www.infinitelatitude.com. Launching this week, InfiniteLatitude® connects 24 corporate communications professionals in China, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Poland, Portugal, India, Italy, New Zealand, Switzerland, United Kingdom, the United States, and Ecuador, with the aim to expand further in the coming years.



Each InfiniteLatitude professional has 15 to 30 years experience, including senior management positions at Fortune 500 companies. All operate from boutique shops and often collaborate virtually, with low overheads.



The new global network focuses primarily on subsidiaries of major multinationals and smaller to mid-sized companies, providing an efficient and high-quality gateway to international corporate communication. This ability to deliver cross-border business communications strategically, consistently and professionally provided the foundation for the branded name InfiniteLatitude®.



“I’m excited to be working with this senior group of multi-lingual, multi-cultural communications professionals,” said Lucy Henner, president of Markets Worldwide in Atlanta. “InfiniteLatitude members have built national tourism promotion programs in Europe and Africa, created multinational crisis communications plans, and directed global product launches. They live and work in many of the countries where my clients do business, and it will be great to incorporate their guidance into our marketing and communications programs.”



InfiniteLatitude® was initiated by Ulrich Gartner, a veteran in international PR and founder of Gartner Communications (http://www.gartnercommunications.com) in Frankfurt, Germany. “There is an unmet demand from clients who must communicate internationally in a strategic manner, yet are put off by the costs usually required to retain any of the large network agencies,” Gartner said. “By working with InfiniteLatitude, those companies get access to very senior professionals with outstanding skills and experience, without having to fund extensive infrastructure and administration as well.”



The idea of InfiniteLatitude was launched in late 2011 via the social networking site LinkedIn. It immediately attracted the interest of dozens of senior consultants around the globe, with backgrounds ranging from running multinationals’ global PR departments to advising top government officials.



A thorough qualification process brought together these 24 highly motivated professionals who form the core of InfiniteLatitude today, covering 14 markets on five continents. The network members collaborate virtually by using online tools, video and file-sharing platforms including Skype, Google, LinkedIn and Facebook.



More information about InfiniteLatitude, its members, and how to contact alliance partners is available at the Website, http://www.InfiniteLatitude.com.



About Markets Worldwide

Markets Worldwide helps companies identify their most profitable markets, and quantify and communicate the value they deliver. From high-tech start-ups to Global 500 companies, we help clients build clear, compelling positioning and branding, and develop focused, effective programs and materials. Founded in 1994, Atlanta-based Markets Worldwide delivers strategic marketing, public relations and communications that enhance corporate credibility and profitability, and speed the business development cycle. For more information, please visit www.Markets-Worldwide.com or call us at 01+404.284.5597.