New Golf Book 1 Step to Swinging Like Tiger Details the Secret to Tiger Woods' Swing

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2013 --Trying to boil down the swing of one of the greatest golfers to ever play the game to just one element is a daunting task. A new eBook by startup golf publisher 1 Step to Better Golf does just that in 1 Step to Swinging Like Tiger by author Thomas J. Smith.



The title is part of a four-book series on golf lessons that is now available for the special sale price of $39.99 at http://www.1steptobettergolf.com. For a limited time, a $15 Amazon.com gift card is available with the purchase of the 1-Step Book Series.



1 Step to Swinging Like Tiger chronicles Tiger Woods’ swing changes from his youth through the present day, diving deep into how Tiger’s swing has evolved under instructors Butch Harmon, Hank Haney and Sean Foley. Most importantly, the book focuses on the one significant element of Tiger’s swing that has remained the same over the years.



The idea for 1 Step to Swinging Like Tiger can be traced back to Smith’s experience of watching Tiger Woods play at the 1996 U.S. Open.



“I saw something magical in his swing that really stood out,” Smith said. “Even with all of Tiger’s swing changes since then, this aspect of his swing has remained largely unchanged. It really is the foundation of his success.”



Packed with 70 illustrations and four drills to teach golfers how to develop the same swing structure as Tiger, 1 Step to Swinging Like Tiger gives the reader an easy to implement process that will simplify and clarify the golf swing and build confidence immediately.



“Golfers don’t have to focus on multiple swing aspects to get better,” Smith said. “Our goal is to make improving as simple as possible by having them focus on just one thing.”



1 Step to Swinging Like Tiger is available worldwide for download from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, iTunes and from the company’s website at http://www.1steptobettergolf.com.



1 Step to Better Golf, founded by Smith, is a startup publisher of golf instruction materials, including books and videos. The highly-acclaimed original title 1 Step to Better Golf has been followed with titles 1 Step to Hitting it Long, 1 Step to Perfect Putting and the newly-released 1 Step to Swinging Like Tiger.



Smith’s teaching methods have been used by golfers in more than 20 countries. He currently resides in San Jose, California.



The entire "1 Step to Better Golf" series can be ordered at http://www.1steptobettergolf.com. Learn more by following 1 Step to Better Golf on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.