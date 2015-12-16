New Govero Salon Now Open in Des Peres

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2015 --Govero Salons has been growing so quickly and has achieved so much success in its Clayton location, that they have expanded their services to West County! The new Des Peres location is larger and outfitted with the best in digital technology, modern equipment, enhanced beauty services and more exclusive product lines. Now offering hair and lash extensions, even more top-tier hair, nail and waxing services, Govero Salons IS the premiere beauty destination in St. Louis.



Robert Govero states, "I am known for my passion, drive and constant thirst for knowledge and continued education in the beauty industry. I have a reputation for my contagious energy and creating a fun work environment/culture. My business partners, Melissa Wilson, Joe Marbach and I have put together an amazing team with incredible skills that we have sharpened through constant education, mentoring and coaching. I invite you to come experience Govero Salons and Find Your Edge."



About Govero Salons

Govero Salons is an independently owned and operated cutting edge salon in downtown Clayton and now in Des Peres. They are at the forefront of the industry and trends, always looking ahead for the most unique styles/services, including today's most advanced coloring effects and hair styling techniques and products.



Learn more here: http://www.goverosalons.com