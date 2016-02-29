New Graphic Novel Portrays a Man Seeking Revenge

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --There are heroes, there are villains, and there is James. After being ousted from a company he founded, James sometimes falls in with the wrong crowd. From new writer and creator Ben Singleton comes Disparity, a timeless story of drama, action, love, and conflicts between friends.



James' story was born almost two years ago, when Singleton began developing ideas for a graphic novel. In the early stages, Disparity was going to be set in a post-apocalyptic future - an idea that might come into play in upcoming volumes. Disparity is set to be the first in a trilogy.



"I'm excited about bringing my idea to life," Singleton said. "In a way, I'd envision this as actually being a prequel to the post-apocalyptic story that I originally wanted to tell."



The project's artist, Ari Syahrazad, was handpicked by Singleton for his exciting visual style, which compliments the story. The colorist, Jose Expósito, was selected based on his impressive work on BAR Maid #1. He has perfectly captured the essence and style of the novel.



Disparity's script is completed, and Syahrazad's artwork will be completed by October. Exposito is coloring the pages as he gets them, and shouldn't be far behind the artist, along with the letterer. The book will go to print once all of those elements are completed, which should allow for a late 2016 release.



To see some completed pages from Disparity, visit the novel's Kickstarter page. Graphic novel enthusiasts are excited about the release. One backer commented, "Really excited to see this project come to life, the story sounds great and the sneak peek of the graphics look awesome!"



The Kickstarter page also contains more information on how to purchase Disparity. All of the funds from Kickstarter will go to the artist, colorist and letterer. Kickstarter rewards include a display case and an etched edge lit mirror acrylic with a scene from the novel, both designed and manufactured by Focal Point Design.



About Disparity

Disparity is a graphic novel chronicling the story of James, a man seeking for answers after being expelled from his own company. It is the first in a series of three graphic novels from author and creator Ben Singleton. Disparity is set to release in late 2016.