New Guernsey Loans Website

St. Peter Port, Guernsey -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2010 -- Up until now, Inter Financial Limited has predominantly focused on the UK loans market, but with the launch of a new website in Guernsey, www.loans.co.gg, residents in Guernsey, Jersey and the other Channel Islands can take advantage of Inter Financial Limited’s loan finder system.



Working with a selection of hand-picked and vetted loan brokers, Inter Financial have helped thousands of UK loan applicants find the loan they were looking for at the best available rate. However, up until now, the service was restricted to residents of the UK mainland and Northern Ireland. Due to the different finance laws in the Channel Islands, anyone looking for loans in Guernsey could not use UK Loan Brokers as the legal requirements for credit agreements differ. Now, thanks to some new Guernsey partnerships, residents in the Channel Islands can now apply for loans through Inter Financial Limited.



Stuart Pike, Director of Inter Financial Limited explained “Due to many applicants using the web now to search out the best loan deals available, many applications were coming from places like the Channel Islands. Up until now, we have not been able to help those applicants get finance, due to the credit regulations in the UK not being applicable in the Channel Islands. Now we have broker partners based in the Channel Islands, we can now help those Islanders that are looking for finance get the best deal available to them.”



Inter Financial Limited are also looking to offer mortgages in Guernsey in the near future once a suitable mortgage broker has been found.

