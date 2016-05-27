Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2016 --Many people look forward to relaxation on extended holiday weekends like Memorial Day, while plenty of retailers aim to draw in crowds with big sales. Marking the start of the summer and the first major shopping holiday of the year, larger items like mattresses tend to be ripe for big discounts both in stores and online.



In order to reduce research time and simplify shopping, website What's The Best Bed compares annual sales and offers from well-known stores. The latest article, published May 26, provides the definitive "Guide to 2016's Memorial Day Mattress Sales from Top Brands."



Within the detailed publication, readers find a summary of pointers for getting the best bed based on the website's prior research, along with a complete listing of Memorial Day sales on mattresses from a range of stores.



Both online, direct-to-consumer brands like Tempurpedic, Amerisleep and Serta, and brick-and-mortar mattress showrooms like Mattress Firm and Macy's are represented in the article. Listings come from stores' ads, press releases, websites and other official sources.



In addition to providing complete sale information, editors also highlight a few mattresses with values that stand out from group, including: memory foam beds from Amerisleep and Sleepy's; latex beds from Essentia and Astrabeds; and innerspring beds from Serta and Mattress Firm. For these models, readers find detailed information on mattress specifications and retailer policies.



The Memorial Day mattress sale guide is available in full on the What's The Best Bed website, along with several other guides on different mattress types and brand comparisons aimed at helping shoppers better understand the industry and make informed decisions..



