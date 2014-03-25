Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2014 --What A Hawg Charters specializes in offering unique fishing charters and are proud to announces their new night fishing charters in Fort Myers and Naples Florida.



Many visitors to the Ft Myers and Naples area are on a family vacation and have limited time for fishing. By offering several different night fishing charters fisherman in Fort Myers now have the ability to spend the day with the family, and get in a 4 or 5 hour fishing trip. Many anglers have not had the chance to go night fishing either because they aren't comfortable going on their own, or because no one has ever shown them how easy and productive it is. Research and time on the water has proven that the largest fish in any body of water are primarily nocturnal, especially favorites like Snook, Tarpon, and Speckled Trout. Listed below is a short description of the new night fishing charter options.



Inshore Night Fishing Charter

Fort Myers fishing is better with the addition of this all-around night fishing charter that targets a wide variety of fish on light tackle. Fisherman can look forward to catching Snook, Tarpon, Speckled Trout, and others. Unlike daytime fishing with can be affected by cold fronts and clear skies, they have little or no effect on the fishing at night.



Night Fishing For Snook Charter

One of the favorite sport fish in Fort Myers Florida, Snook receive a tremendous amount of angling pressure which makes the larger individuals difficult to catch during the day. They tend to be spooky and reclusive only feeding actively at night. Fishermen have a much better chance of catching a trophy Snook by fishing at night and learn how productive and easy night fishing can be, especially in Ft Myers and Naples.



Tarpon Fishing Night Charter

Most anglers struggle to catch Tarpon during the day due to heavy fishing pressure and the fact that Tarpon are truly nocturnal predators. If you fish in the Fort Myers area you'll be thrilled to know that Tarpon fishing at night is much better than during the day by a wide margin. Tarpon that won't look at lure during the day will aggressively chase them at night which makes for some exciting fishing in Fort Myers and Naples.



Anglers that are interested in fishing in Fort Myers at night to contact What A Hawg Charters as early as possible for the upcoming spring and summer fishing season. There will be limited availability for night charters due to the annual summer rains which often last into the night precluding any fishing.