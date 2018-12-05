New Hair Care Product - GrayOff - Has Been Presented Online in Asia

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2018 --American based company presented their first product, GrayOff spray, online in Asia. The product is intended to regenerate the natural colour of the hair as opposed to dyes, to restore the production of melanin giving the hair its natural colour, and to repair damaged and brittle hair.



According GrayOff official website, the product is now available at discounted price for limited period of time. At the time being, the spray is available in Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Cambodia. Within couple of days it will be spread in some other Asian countries, and later - in Europe and Africa.



According to product's description, its formula is a mixture of herbal ingredients only. These include Ginseng (delays the appearance of grey hair and restores the production of melanin, the pigment that provides the natural colour to the hair), Lovage root (has a protective effect on the hair follicles, stopping the process of discoloration and restoring the hair colour), Sesame (also essential for melanin production, which allows to restore natural hair colour), and Tuber Fleeceflower (strengthens hair follicles, improves pigmentation and accelerates hair growth).



For now, within the borders of Asia, the delivery is free of charge. Payment method is cash on delivery.