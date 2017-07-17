New Hampshire Firm eDriven Marketing Acquires MGB Marketing

Concord, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2017 --eDriven Marketing of Moultonborough, NH has recently completed its acquisition of MGB Marketing. With this acquisition, eDriven Marketing is now positioned as a full-service marketing agency for small to medium businesses.



For the last several years, Mathew Butka, owner of MGB Marketing has created mobile-friendly websites for businesses all over the United States. With a focus on digital marketing, Mathew has been able to help businesses increase revenues through branding initiatives, social media, lead generation, and search engine optimization.



eDriven Marketing is known for its music and visual media capabilities, creating catchy commercials and jingles for car dealerships and other companies. In addition, Managing Director Charles Sayegh holds FAA Part 107 Unmanned Aircraft Systems Certification, using aerial drones to capture video and images to be used in client marketing pieces.



These capabilities give eDriven Marketing a unique edge to help businesses reach potential clients through multiple online and offline customer touch points. The videos created can serve multiple functions: viral social media content, YouTube and Facebook videos, and content for crowdfunding promotions through GoFundMe or Kickstarter.



"eDriven Marketing has created a 360 degree marketing platform that encompasses both online and offline strategies for brand building and customer acquisition. This is what separates us from other agencies," says Charles. "Web design and digital marketing play a big role in helping our clients reach their goals for growth."



"Our mission is to help every business make more money, from small, successful mom-and-pop shops to large corporations," says Mathew Butka, who is now the Director of Technology for eDriven. "If you are a brand-new business with no website or an existing business that needs a fresh, mobile responsive design that converts visitors into paying customers, we can deliver."



About eDriven Marketing

eDriven Marketing is a full-service agency headquartered in Moultonborough, NH. They provide a 360 degree approach to marketing and web design, encompassing traditional print and television media to the latest in drone technology and digital marketing. You can reach them at 603-253-8300 or email drive@edrivenmarketing.com.



https://www.edrivenmarketing.com



