New Hampshire Consumer Protection Page Now Available at CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2011 --Consumers looking for legitimate payday loan companies should first start by educating themselves about the cash advance industry. CashAdvance.com allows consumers to do this with its newly launched consumer protection page. The new page features a wealth of information pertaining to the payday loan industry and the laws and regulations governing them in the state of New Hampshire.



Payday loans, when used correctly, are an excellent resource for emergency funds, but only if consumers arm themselves with the knowledge necessary to avoid the bad apples. With the new consumer resource section at CashAdvance.com, residents of New Hampshire now have the means to educate themselves regarding state laws governing cash advances and how to protect themselves from unscrupulous lenders and identity thieves.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Also available on the New Hampshire Consumer Protection page is a list of local agencies that offer services to consumers. It will showcase email addresses, phone numbers and mailing addresses for these entities, allowing individuals to contact them with questions or for verification of a licensed payday loan company. Dealing only with state-licensed New Hampshire cash advance companies is recommended and now can be checked out with one of the agencies listed on the site. The consumer protection page also has links to guide consumers to legitimate payday loans. Information about interest rates, loan defaults and loan contracts also will be accessible at CashAdvance.com.



"Our New Hampshire Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in New Hampshire, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future," said Adam Hilliard, a finance news expert at CashAdvance.com.