New Heating System That Generates Quick and Efficient Heat and Removes the Need for Radiators, Pipes and Boilers Launched

Daly City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2016 --Greg Landau and Greg Rovner of Carbontec Worldwide have announced their licensing agreement with German manufacturer, to be the exclusive distributor of a sleek, new paper thin heating system that will change the way people heat their homes around the US. Carbontec™ has become one of the most exciting new heating systems to be introduced in recent years in the way that it uses modern technology to produce instant heat safe and efficiently.
Carbontec® heating film removes the need for messy pipes and floor mats. The heating film can be placed anywhere within the home, including on walls, ceilings, and even under floors. The material can even provide snow melt when installed in driveways, under walkways, and on roofs.
Greg Rovner from Carbontec Worldwide said: "The best feature about the innovative Carbontec™ heating system is that installation is invisible. The heating film is an ideal choice for ceilings, walls or floors because of its special coating, perforated surface and thin structure which allows it to be bonded easily to all existing surfaces such as on drywall, tiles, or wooden flooring."
Carbontec takes heating to a new level and brings it into the modern world. No longer do builders or homeowners have to worry about bulky boilers or heating pipes. With this new, cutting edge technology, heating becomes invisible, efficient, hypo-allergenic, and clutter free.
There are many benefits to the new heating system which include:
Solar-like heating
Renewable energy ready
Mitigate mold and moisture
Space saving
Energy efficient with 98% efficiency
Cost effective – helps homeowners save money on energy bills
Carbontec has a multitude of applications in residential and commercial heating. With this state of the art technology, you can generate heat quickly and efficiently.
For more information, please visit http://carbontecintl.com
About Carbontec films
It is a new way to heat the home and provides instant heat while at the same time allowing the home owner to save money on energy bills.
Contact
Florida:
1920 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.
Suite 503
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
California
6701 Mission St.
Suite 7
Daly City, Ca. 94014
US: 855-737-HEAT (4328)
Website: http://carbontecintl.com