New Herpes Drug Linked to Anemia; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

An experimental drug against genital herpes is better than the leading drug on the market according to a new study from the University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. (1) The new drug “reduced the rates of genital herpes simplex virus (HSV-2) in a dose-dependent manner in a proof-of-concept trial involving otherwise healthy men and women infected by HSV-2.” (2) AiCuris, the German pharmaceutical company that makes pritelivir, recognized the need for a more effective drug against the herpes virus. Unfortunately, tests also showed that Pritelivir caused dangerous side effects. As a result, “The US Food and Drug Administration placed clinical development of pritelivir on hold in May 2013 (during a phase 2 study).” (2) Dr. Anna Wald, MD, MPH, from the University of Washington wrote that the FDA’s decision was due to the “unexplained dermal and hematologic findings in a toxicology study of monkeys.” (2) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) believes that since new drugs against the herpes virus may take some time to reach the market, infected individuals should take Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which are two natural, safe and effective, HSV-2 remedies that are backed by clinical studies.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Until now, drugs approved for the treatment of HSV-2 infections include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, “a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (3) There are also natural remedies that target the latent HSV. Two of these clinically backed remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



The CDC notes that “Genital herpes is common in the United States. In the United States, about one out of every six people aged 14 to 49 years have genital herpes. You can get herpes by having vaginal, anal, or oral sex with someone who has the disease. Fluids found in a herpes sore carry the virus, and contact with those fluids can cause infection. You can also get herpes from an infected sex partner who does not have a visible sore or who may not know he or she is infected because the virus can be released through your skin and spread the infection to your sex partner(s).” (4)



“Research shows that most drugs against HSV-2 only reduce outbreaks by one day. Thus, we recommend that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, which are designed to help the immune system target the latent HSV-2.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



