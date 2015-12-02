New Home Plans and Communities Now Available at CarlosAndTeam.com

Celebration, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2015 --Carlos German & Team announced today the expansion of its online real estate inventory, which will include new communities and building plans within the entire central Florida area through its website www.CarlosAndTeam.com. This website includes content sourced directly from the Builders Digital Experience (BDX) database, which assures the most up-to-date content for new communities distributed by any competing brokers in the area.



Customers browsing www.CarlosAndTeam.com now have access to over 200 communities under development with over 2,000 new homes not listed in the multiple listing service (MLS). This is in addition to the over 40,000 listings currently showcased on the website, which features resales, foreclosures, and short sales.



"We are always looking for ways to improve the customer experience provided by our tools. By allowing our website users to view not only all properties in the MLS but also all new homes and new communities in the area, we are giving them a one-stop shop for their home search needs," said Carlos German, founder and CEO of Carlos German & Team.



The new homes search has many features, including the ability to search by community name, builder name, city, and zip code. Users can search for inventory (i.e., spec) homes and floor plans individually, and they can view all new communities within a city, how many homes are for sale within each community, and whether each community is in closeout or just having its grand opening. Criteria can also be narrowed by price, type of home, and type of community. In all, this website is a robust tool that the company has been beta testing for months now.



"We are very excited to be the first brokerage providing this expanded inventory to home buyers in the area, but we are even more excited about the fact that these data provided by the BDX are the most up to date in the industry, thus adhering to our high standards of providing the most up-to-date data and the most user-friendly and powerful way to browse them."



About Carlos German & Team

Carlos German & Team is the vehicle to a better lifestyle and a catalyst for economic growth in the central Florida and Disney World areas. The team works with new, resale, and foreclosure properties in vacation, residential, and golf communities near Disney World in Orlando, providing the best in real estate services to help people achieve their real estate dreams.



For more information, visit www.CarlosAndTeam.com.



Contact:

Carlos German & Team

610 Sycamore St Suite 315

Celebration, FL 34747

407-910-2553

Info@CarlosAndTeam.com