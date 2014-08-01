New Horizon Security Services Selects RevBuilders Marketing for SEO

Gainesville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2014 --Northern Virginia-based RevBuilders Marketing, a digital marketing solutions company, has been chosen by New Horizon Security Services to provide integrated digital marketing to include SEO and brand positioning.



Founded in 1998, New Horizon Security has been recognized as one of the nation’s leading businesses in both growth and hiring new employees.



In 2013 Inc. magazine ranked New Horizon among the top 5000 fastest growing companies. Inc. magazine also awarded New Horizon Security with a Hire Power Award, recognizing the firm as one of the privately-owned businesses on the forefront of hiring new employees and rebuilding the economy through American job creation.



With steady and rapid growth, New Horizon Security turned to RevBuilders to help bolster their online profile, including brand positioning and simplifying the search process for potential customers and employees.



“As a small company, having a trusted digital marketing partner is essential,” says Darlene Avila, Strategic Communications Officer at New Horizon Security, “RevBuilders is helping us expand our online presence allowing us to focus on quality service and performance.”



Under the contract, RevBuilders Marketing will provide integrated Search Engine Optimization (SEO) marketing including keyword research, meta description review and updates, code analysis to optimize search engines and keyword content consulting for better placement of keywords. In addition, targeted approaches utilizing various media will be used in multiple markets across the Mid-Atlantic Region.



RevBuilders Marketing has been providing SEO services for more than a decade.



“We’re looking forward to working with this progressive and hardworking company,” says Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. “This is a company that is dedicated to offering the very best security and training, and we’re committed to delivering the best SEO to help expand their digital reach.”



For more information about SEO marketing, please visit RevBuilders.com.



About RevBuilders Marketing

Located in Gainesville, Va., RevBuilders is a full-service digital marketing agency, offering a complete range of marketing services including but not limited to: Web Design, SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search Management, Brand Identity Marketing, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Video Marketing, and Content Writing & Marketing. In addition, through effective Web Design and conversion optimization, RevBuilders converts the increased traffic into leads and sales for their clients through customized strategies for each client.



Visit RevBuilders Marketing: Virginia Web Design, Virginia SEO Company & Virginia Digital Marketing Company



About New Horizon Security Services, Inc.

New Horizon Security specializes in providing high-quality armed and unarmed security officers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region in support of local and state government agencies, private businesses, commercial and retail properties, construction sites, residential communities, education facilities, and public service buildings. New Horizon Security also operates a certified training academy to train unarmed and armed security officers for the field. This training academy is open to the public as well. New Horizon Security is headquartered in Manassas, VA with satellite branches in Richmond, Tidewater, Newport News, Roanoke, and Danville, VA. The company also has an office in Raleigh, NC. To learn more about New Horizon Security, please visit the New Horizon Security Services, Inc. website at http://www.newhorizonsecurity.com.