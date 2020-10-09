New Horizons Property Management Solutions Offers Impeccable Property Management Services in Doral and Miami Beach, Florida

Miami Lakes, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2020 --Property management is a problematic task, especially when it comes to managing many properties in different places. Handling evictions, conducting property inspections, performing lease negotiations, and collecting rent from tenants are indeed stressful and challenging. In addition to this, the onus to make sure that each property complies with all property codes and safety laws is another headache.



New Horizons Property Management Solutions is a reputable company for commercial and residential property management services in Doral and Miami Beach, Florida. With years of experience in the industry, the company strives to provide transparent and relation-driven property management services that impact communities through respect, integrity, and consideration.



Their focused background enables them to provide the best in class service in management, consulting, and accounting for the Condominium Association and Home Owners Association.



To make work easier for property owners, the company has introduced new technologies and communications methods, whereby maintenance tracking is carried out smoothly and effectively. As experienced professionals, property managers use modern technology to perform background or credit checks and income verification. By providing an online payment facility, they have also made it easier for tenants and themselves.



Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for excellence that outweighs its competitors in all aspects of quality service. New Horizon Property Management takes care of all types of property maintenance services, from routine property inspection to landscaping and janitorial service. The objective is to keep the commercial and residential property looking and feeling great.



The ability to provide accurate and consistent monthly accounting services for the property has also set them apart. These services encompass bank reconciliation, budget reports, profit and loss reports, balance sheet reports, monthly delinquency reports, online payments, etc.



Other areas of expertise include legal assistance, professional representations, and logistical assistance to the board.



For more information on residential property management in Doral and Miami Beach, Florida, visit http://www.newhorizonspropertymgmtsol.com/condo-association-management-north-miami-hollywood-kendall-doral-miami-beach/.



About New Horizons Property Management Solutions

New Horizons Property Management Solutions is a property management company dedicated to their unique property management requirements. With a team of skilled personal and commercial property managers, they get to know their clients personally to gauge their specific wants, needs, and desires.