The large pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur and the biotech firm, Immune Design have recently announced a collaboration to jointly develop an HSV-2 vaccine, according to a report by the Reuters news agency. The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) commends these companies and looks forward to seeing the results of their collaboration. Both companies have candidates in early-stage testing but have decided to pool their resources in the hope that at least one proves worthy of further development. (1) PMLive.com adds more, stating that “by working together, the two companies may be able to shorten the gap with Vical and Agenus/Genocoa, which both have therapeutic HSV vaccines in mid-stage trials, and stay ahead of other rivals such as Tomegavax. All the companies are hoping to succeed where others have failed, notably GlaxoSmithKline that was forced to abandon its own Simplirix candidate in 2012.” (2)



The CBCD believes the efforts of these companies are commendable since HSV-2 “is generally considered as a common chronic STD in both developed and developing countries with substantial morbidity.” (See Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Infectious Disease, from May 27, 2014) (3) However, the Center reminds the public that approving a vaccine through the FDA may take time. Until then, the CBCD recommends two natural, safe and effective, HSV-2 remedies that are backed by clinical studies.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that people infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Until now, drugs approved for the treatment of HSV-2 infections include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (4) There are also natural remedies that target the latent HSV. Two of these clinically backed remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



The CDC notes that “Genital herpes is common in the United States. In the United States, about one out of every six people aged 14 to 49 years have genital herpes. You can get herpes by having vaginal, anal, or oral sex with someone who has the disease. Fluids found in a herpes sore carry the virus, and contact with those fluids can cause infection. You can also get herpes from an infected sex partner who does not have a visible sore or who may not know he or she is infected because the virus can be released through your skin and spread the infection to your sex partner(s).” (5)



“There are currently no FDA approved vaccines against the genital herpes virus. Research shows that most drugs against HSV-2 only reduce outbreaks by one day. Thus, we recommend that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, which are designed to help the immune system target the latent HSV-2.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



