New HTML5 Digital Publishing Solution Now Available

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2014 --A new program allows designers and publishers to quickly and easily create high caliber HTML5-based flipbooks, magazines, brochures and other documents for all occasions.



Flip HTML5, available for free at FlipHTML5.com, includes many professional-grade features designed to facilitate publication design. A premium, paid version with additional pro features is also available for instant download at the site.



FlipHTML5 allows designers to create beautiful, intuitively-designed publications that create an extraordinary interactive reading experience.



Anyone can use FlipHTML5’s digital publishing solutions to convert PDFs and other types of files into page turning books and other documents at FlipHTML5.com. The program allows even beginning designers to create beautiful publications using the drag-and-drop desktop interface. No coding skills are necessary.



In addition, the FlipHTML5 program:



-is CSS and jQuery-based in addition to working with HTML5 software;

-can be built around the latest technologies, from mobile sites, cross platforms and more;

-is built for the future of web technology and was designed to eliminate compatibility issues;

-allows both individuals and businesses to publish digital literature, even without a website (publications are uploaded to FlipHTML5's online cloud hosting and can be inserted into web pages, blogs and more);

-allows designers to incorporate other media such as videos into publications;

-can be accessed anywhere with an internet connection;

-and much more.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd, based in Hong Kong, is a digital publishing software provider that offers customized publishing solutions for publishers in various industries, from the gaming industry to film, fashion, finance and more. FlipHTML5’s mission is to provide clients with high quality, user-friendly and cost-effective digital publishing software.



Upload files, browse produce features, read case studies, get customer support and more at http://fliphtml5.com. For more information, follow Flipbuilder on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.