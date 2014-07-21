New HTML5 Magazine Publishing Software Announced by PUB HTML5

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2014 --PUB HTML 5 has launched new HTML5 magazine publishing software that helps users create catalog, magazine, brochures and books into interactive HTML5 digital publications for free.



Helping users publish digital magazines worldwide, PUB HTML5 is a great platform for businesses to deliver a one of a kind reading and shopping experience to readers. The HTML5 flipbook is accessible to all mobile platforms, iOs, Android and Win8.



Since marketing is an important factor in launching a business, it is just right to present a brand in a creative way to keep clients impressed in an instant. PUB HTML5 helps business owners to use their creativity to reach more clients, rather than using the traditional approach in promoting their businesses.



Users can also take advantage of the online magazine publishing software by enhancing the reading experience with images, slideshows, movies, audio and more. Users can forget the troubles of compatibility and transferability since PUB HTML5 is mobile friendly.



For branding purposes, users are allowed to add their own touch when it comes to creating domain, logo, branding colors and style. Forget about having no coding skills, with PUB HTML5, users can customize their own brand according to their taste.



Faster than other catalog services, PUB HTML5 makes it easier for readers to browse a digital catalog with their easy page swiping and zooming. With their Page Editor Feature, users can also embed YouTube videos, Vimeo videos, camera displayer with different responsive buttons and custom links.



To access the digital catalog online, all digital publications will be saved using the cloud storage technology. This makes it possible for all readers to view the digital publication anytime, anywhere!



With over 30000+ companies using the software, PUB HTML5 is the ultimate software to help business owners reach more audiences and promote their businesses to the next level.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 Software Company offers a range of free and easy-to-use tools for all types of Digital Publishing needs. The Hong Kong based software company has a range of PDF to html5 converters to Digital Publishing Solutions and more. They have utilities to provide solutions for PC, MAC, iPad, iPhone Digital Publishing and more. All software solutions have a user-friendly interface, are easy to install and safe to use.



Website: http://pubhtml5.com/.