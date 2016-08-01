New Indie Film Based on the Writings of Philip K Dick, Blade Hunter, Is Set to Launch Exciting Crowdfunding Campaign

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Sci-fi lovers and fans of the iconic futurist novelist, Philip K. Dick, have a special opportunity to back the newest production inspired by the writings of the late speculative fiction mastermind. The crowdfunding campaign for Blade Hunter, an independent sci-fi-horror film, begins on IndieGoGo on July 29, 2016. The movie is based on the novel, 'Do Androids Dream of Murder,' which was written by Dick's ex-wife, Tessa B. Dick, and award-winning filmmaker, Richard Driscoll, and which includes some of Philip K. Dick's original work.



Pledgers will have the chance to directly support the production of this new film, which pays homage to the thought-provoking work of the late novelist. Philip K Dick posthumously became one of the most well-known speculative fiction writers of the 20th century, penning 44 published novels and over one hundred short stories. Several were adapted into popular films, including well-known works such as Total Recall, A Scanner Darkly, Minority Report, and Ridley Scott's 1982 blockbuster, Blade Runner.



Blade Hunter is set in the same darkly questioning style as Blade Runner, which was adapted from Dick's novel, 'Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep.' It takes place in a post-nuclear world, in which humans, championed by a group of hardened ex-cops, are pitted against the "Synthetics," aka, "Androids," a cult-like sect, reminiscent of Aleister Crowley's, The Golden Dawn. The film explores the often undefinable boundary between fantasy and reality – how the dystopian vision reflects the reality of human nature and society's shadow.



Michael Madsen, well-known for his roles in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, will star as McMillan, the head of the group that bands together to hunt down the Synthetics. The film also stars Daryl Hannah, who played Pris in the original Blade Runner, as well as other prominent names in the modern film noir genre, including Bai Ling from The Crow, Sylvester McCoy, the seventh incarnation of the Doctor from Doctor Who, Lysette Anthony, Dudley Sutton, Patrick Bergin, Linnea Quigley, and Robin Askwith.



As of now, the film is already 60 percent complete. Funding will go towards finishing the production and releasing the film. Contributors to the Blade Hunter IndieGoGo campaign can look forward to an exciting range of perks and incredibly unique collectibles, including signed props and posters, first editions of Philip K. Dick novels, original props from Blade Runner, and personal items of the late author, donated by Tessa B. Dick.



About Blade Hunter

Blade Hunter is a new independent film produced by Tessa B. Dick and Richard Driscoll and directed by Driscoll. It includes an all-star cast and the important philosophical themes found in the works of the highly respected speculative fiction novelist, Phillip K. Dick, whose writings serve as the inspiration for the plot behind the film. The movie is directly based on a novel by Tessa B. Dick and Richard Driscoll, which includes the late author's writings as well. It is currently being filmed in London, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.



Anyone interested can find out more about the film and the campaign at BHMovie.com.