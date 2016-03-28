New IndigoVision Enterprise NVR Now with Increased Storage, Linux O/S and Easy Installation

Edinburgh, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2016 --The IndigoVision NVR range has been expanded, with the IndigoVision Enterprise NVR-AS 4000 now available with a Linux Operating System that has increased storage capacity and easy installation.



The new Linux Enterprise NVR can record up to 100 video channels in a 1U chassis, has up to 24TB RAID5 storage and has a reduced depth of just 500mm/19.69", making it ideal for installing in locations without a full depth IT server rack.



It's not just powerful, it's easy to setup too. Thanks to a Linux Operating System, this Enterprise NVR requires no Windows updates or patches and requires minimal configuration out of the box.



How the IndigoVision NVR keeps users safe.



IndigoVision's NVRs are designed to keep consumers and their recordings safe. Each video frame is digitally watermarked as it's recorded and exported. Tampering can be detected at any point in the evidence chain.



With automatic redundancy and fail over, a second IndigoVision NVR can set to takeover recording if a primary NVR ever fails. That's automatic, with no user intervention needed. Or users can double their protection by setting a second NVR to record the same video in parallel.



IndigoVision's network video security recorders support all major cameras. But working in harness with the company's own market-leading security cameras and Control Center, the world's most advanced video security management software, these bodyguards become brainier and brawnier. Bodyguards who never leave a user unprotected.



IndigoVision Network Video Recorders (NVRs) never take a day off, never have a nap, never stop for a coffee break. They're always connected and focused on keeping its users safe.



Unlike DVRs, the IndigoVision NVR doesn't encode or decode. It leaves that to the cameras and management software.



It keeps its eye on the ball and that ball is to protect with full-frame rate HD video recordings from every camera it's connected to.



For more information visit http://www.indigovision.com.



Contact:

Christopher Starkie

enquiries@indigovision.com