New Infographic Directory Launches and Guarantees to Boost Sites Rankings Whilst Protecting Media from Unauthorized Use

Heysham, Lancashire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2017 --Infographics have become a key tool for anyone who is serious about making the most of their online presence and taking their search engine marketing (SEM) to the highest level. Now, there is a new infographic directory, infographicalley.com which is all set to address the common issues faced by infographics creators in the market at the moment and thereby to mark a major step forward in brand awareness and SEM management.



Anyone who manages a website will be only too familiar with the importance of creating engaging, shareable content and infographics are one of the most engaging and shareable forms of content available at this time. They have become particularly important with the emergence, indeed the growing dominance, of the mobile market as they can be easily viewed smaller screens whilst providing a lot of information in a single view.



Like everything else on the internet, however, getting quality infographics the attention they deserve means getting them out there in front of people. Hence infographicalley.co.uk has been designed from the ground up to make it easy for visitors to find exactly what they want, whether they're searching for something specific or just casually browsing. Once users have found the right infographic for their needs, they can quickly and easily share it on their sites and social media by using the embed codes that create a backlink to the author's site.



One of the unique features of infographicalley.com is that it is the first and so far only service which actively manages the indexing of the infographics. In the words of founder Andrew Ellis: "The internet is absolutely vast, which means that it's become crucial to take every possible step to ensure relevant content can be found quickly and easily. This is why we have committed to managing the indexing of the infographics on behalf of the creators who entrust them to us.".



People who have put in the effort to create content also deserve recognition for it. This is why infographicalley.com has developed processes to guard actively against people appropriating infographics without giving credit where it is due and generating a link back to your site.



As Andrew Ellis commented: "There seems to be a widespread idea that if it's on the internet, it's free to use. That's both untrue and unfair to content creators. Some people may genuinely be unaware that they need to make sure that all shareable content is credited appropriately, which is why we've made it easy for users to backlink as appropriate. Sadly, however, there are some people out there who simply choose to pass off other people's content as their own, which is why we have robust processes in place to protect the content entrusted to our site."



In addition to ensuring that content is protected, infographicalley.com also works to promote it. It provides a direct site link alongside each and every infographic you share on the site. It also actively promotes infographics on the site's own social media channels and newsletters to gain further exposure for the content and hence boosts the creators website ranking position.