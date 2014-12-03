Lubbock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2014 --The experienced Lubbock truck accident attorneys at Liggett Law Group know that one of the biggest reasons crash victims don't explore legal options is because they don't know what options are available.



For this reason, the law firm has added a new section to its website dealing entirely with the legal issues surrounding 18 wheeler accidents and how they affect victims of these often tragic accidents.



"Getting informed about Texas laws and how they apply to trucking accidents is the first step in getting the help you need," says Ted Liggett, founder of Liggett Law Group and a successful trucking accident lawyer in Lubbock. "We have added a lot of new information to our website to answer common questions victims have about their accidents, and to explain what legal recourse they have after a crash."



* Truck Driver Error



* Why 18-Wheeler Accidents are Different than Car Accidents



* Common Truck Accident Injuries



* Determining Liability in Truck Accident Claims



* Investigating Semi-Truck Accident Claims



About Liggett Law Group

The 18-wheeler accident lawyers at Liggett Law Group have been handling personal injury claims in and around Lubbock, Texas for a combined 20 years. Their time is dedicated to giving each accident victim personalized attention and local, hands-on support.



The law firm has handled local and national injury claims of all types, including car, truck and motorcycle accidents; work accidents, including refinery, maritime, oil field and construction site injuries; product liability claims; premises liability claims; dog bites and animal attacks; and wrongful death claims for the families of accident victims.



The Lubbock accident attorneys at Liggett Law Group have the experience and resources necessary to litigate any type of injury claim, no matter how simple or complex it may be. It is their goal to provide every client with three things: Integrity, advocacy, and results.



The personal injury attorneys at Liggett Law Group work on a contingency basis, which means that accident victims pay no fees for legal services until and unless a favorable outcome is achieved. If you're unsure whether you have a case, the firm offers free consultations so that potential clients can get legal advice regarding their specific situation.



Have you been hurt in a truck accident in Lubbock, Texas? Contact Liggett Law Group today by calling their toll free number, 855-955-HURT (4878), to schedule a free consultation with a knowledgeable personal injury lawyer.