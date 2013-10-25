New Ingestor Automates Validation and Consolidation of Supplier EICC-GeSI Reports

Woburn, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2013 --Green Status Pro's (GSP) Ingestor™ automatically processes and validates suppliers’ EICC-GeSI Conflict Minerals reports, uploads and checks the data, creates a Due Diligence digital worksheet for each supplier, and collates all supplier data into a comprehensive, auditable report. “Ingestor is 100 times faster than manual methods, does not need training and does not get bored,” reports Rob Kasameyer, president of Green Status Pro.



”Automating EICC-GeSI Conflict Minerals reporting with Ingestor™ saves time, minimizes the chances for human error and mitigates enterprise risk,” stated John Logan, Green Status Pro’s founder. “We were delighted with the feedback from the EICC. They agreed that Ingestor will reduce errors, mitigate enterprise risk, as well as dramatically reduce the time and resources currently committed to Conflict Minerals compliance.”



The webinar recording is available at:GSP's Ingestor Introduction to EICC



In a well-received offer, GSP invited the EICC members to take the Ingestor for a test drive. Participants agree that Ingestor is a valuable tool for compliance officers as it minimizes the time required to validate suppliers EICC-GeSI reports while reducing the chance for human error.



About Green Status Pro

Green Status Pro’s mission is to simplify the regulatory lives of operating managers by automating the documentation of due diligence. GSP delivers comprehensive Conflict Minerals, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 due diligence solutions. Green Status Pro (GSP) is the only cloud-based software service in the world that provides the knowledge base to guide managers through the implementation of their firm’s OECD Conflict Minerals Due Diligence program. GSP is an IBM Business Partner, hosting its application on IBM’s SoftLayer secure global cloud infrastructure. For more information, please visit Green Status Pro.