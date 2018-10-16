New Innovation, Quopener, Solves Universal Challenge of Opening Jars in the Kitchen

The Hague, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2018 --Father and son inventor team Taco and Maurits Elzinga have developed a powerful yet simple solution for one of modern life's most vexing challenges: opening the jelly jar. Or any other type of jar, for that matter; from large tomato sauce jars to small glass jars filled with capers or cornichons the Quopener makes opening jars effortless.



Designed to easily open any size jar with any shape lid, with or without a vacuum, the Quopener allows anyone to open those difficult jars independently. No more straining one's hands or having to ask everyone in the household for help. With Quopener, even a child can open an otherwise impossible-to-open jar. This is because there's no need to try and grip the jar or apply force to the lid. The Quopener does all the work with minimal effort on the user's part.



The technology behind this innovation channels the small push force of the user's hands into the large clamping force on the lid and the jar, and then combines the force of the spring to rotate the jar and the lid in opposite directions. As a result, the lid neatly comes off as if it was simply resting on top of the jar. What's even smarter about this design is that it prevents spillage; the friction force between the grip, jar, and lid ensures the top will gently come off without risk of spilling any of the contents.



To use the Quopener, a user only has to place it on the jar and push the handles. It requires a small force to remove the lid. This is much different than other jar openers, which will either require a lot of effort to open, involve gripping the jar, or will only open jars with a vacuum. The Quopener's minimalist design is so practical that it was nominated for the 2019 German Design Award.



About Taco and Maurits Elzinga

The innovative creators, Taco Elzinga, who holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Business Sciences, and his son, Maurits, who holds a Bachelor's of Science in Industrial Design, are launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to help bring Quopener to a wider market. Backers can support the project and get their own Quopener by contributing to the campaign. Supporters can also vote on the first color combination, with more color options to be released if the campaign reaches its stretch goal of €90,000. Quopeners are expected to ship in April 2019.