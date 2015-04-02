Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2015 --People who are ready to bring transformation, healing, happiness and inner freedom into their lives now have the opportunity to spend 21 days in an online self-help course guided by two inspirational and spiritual masters: Arnaud Saint-Paul and Daniel Gutierrez to discover their own uniqueness and the power that can lead them towards the love, the abundance that dwells inside.



By launching on April 6th, 2015 the self-help motivational online course "FIND THE POWER WITHIN" on the inspirational portal HealThruWords.com, Arnaud and Daniel are gathering heart-centered people to bring about the results they've always been seeking, but without the roadblocks and detours they have encountered so often in the past.



People who have followed similar inspirational programs with Daniel Gutierrez or Arnaud Saint-Paul have given great testimonials of their work:

About Arnaud Saint-Paul's work:

"His message of love released me from my anxiety and gave me a positive place to focus my energy. Arnaud guided me toward the light of life again with even more joy than before!" Laura M., Executive Coach

About Daniel Gutierrez's work:

"You can feel his heart and soul dedicated to his work and I cried a few tears in the remembrance of I had of my own I AM presence. I highly recommend his program." Amy



Arnaud Saint-Paul, co-teacher of 'Find the Power Within', had this to say about this 21 days spiritual oriented online course:

"This 21-day program is perfect for people looking to change, find their own uniqueness and uncover their inner potential while being accompanied on a daily basis by two spiritual teachers that have walked a similar path, can show them the way."



People who want to take charge of their lives and bring long lasting results into their lives will find more details about this live healing online course and register on this website: https://healthruwords.com/21-days-intensive-abundance-awareness/



About Arnaud Saint-Paul

He started his path of self-discovery 35 years ago. He has thrived through different life adventures as an entrepreneur in many business areas, and is a recognized international speaker, master energy healer, Reiki Master, and transformational coach.



He is the creator of a new energy healing technique named "Axiatonal Reconnection™" and the "Quantum Reality™" method. He has been featured on specialized magazines in Alternative Therapy like Espacio Humano, Revista Salud and more recently on Forbes.



He also co-founded the HealThruWords.com portal which now has reached and is inspiring more than 10 million people.



More information on his work: http://arnaudsaintpaul.com



About Daniel Gutierrez

He is an international business consultant, master business/life coach, renowned motivational speaker and spiritual teacher, who has inspired people to make positive changes that lead to success.



Based in Los Angeles, Daniel has been the cover story in Latin Business Magazine and Caypen Magazine and listed in its "Top 100 US Hispanics" Daniel was also featured in the documentary film Luminous World Views as one of eighteen world renowned thought leaders in the area of transformation and leadership.



More information on his work: http://danielgutierrez.com



About HealThruWords

HealThruWords is a brand of Simplyfly llc. Through its website HealThruWords.com, the HealThruWords team has inspired more than 10 million people so far with its inspirational images and healing quotes that are made available on its website and also on social media. It also offers transformational online courses to its audience.



More information at http://healthruwords.com