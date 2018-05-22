New Insulation and Heating Program Scheduled from July

Tauranga, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2018 --With the announcement of yet another Government led insulation program, there seems to be no end to the determination to create warmer, drier and healthier homes in New Zealand. Over the last decade millions of dollars have been spent on insulating homes all over the country and the Government has been handing out grants to assist with this. Manufacturers of insulation such as Pink Batts have been busy keeping up with the increasing demand for insulation material.



It started back in 2009 with the Warm Up New Zealand: Heat Smart programme which provided partial funding to encourage home owners to install insulation and clean heating in their homes. The aim of the programme was to help residents have more comfortable homes that were warm and dry, improve their health, save energy and stimulate employment. The Government committed $340 million towards the programme.



Towards the end of 2013, the focus changed to providing low income earners with insulation funding which saw the introduction of Warm Up New Zealand: Healthy Homes programme. The Residential Tenancy Act (RTA) had also been changed and now stated that all rental homes would soon have to have an adequate level of ceiling and underfloor insulation. Landlords have until 1 July 2019 to ensure that this is in place.



The effects of the Warm Up New Zealand programmes to date have been most noticeable in terms of health benefits. There has been a significant reduction in deaths, especially in the elderly who had a pre-existing circulatory or respiratory condition. Studies also noted fewer admissions to hospital for asthma sufferers.



Towards the end of WUNZ: HS it was discovered that the benefits were more pronounced for lower income households, and this was the main reason for the shift in focus to LI households.



Although the Pink Batts brand represents a range of insulation products, it is not surprising that among their biggest movers have been ceiling insulation batts and underfloor insulation, since this has been the focus from all the government initiatives. Neither is it any wonder that with the introduction of yet another initiative, Warmer Kiwi Homes, insulation retailers are preparing for another wave of insulation orders. The offer is available from 1st July 2018 and grants cover two thirds of the underfloor and ceiling insulation cost as well as ground vapour barriers.



As a well-informed insulation retailer, Pricewise Insulation knows to expect further increase in demand for the ever popular Pink Batts insulation.