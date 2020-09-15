New Intermountain Healthcare Heart and Vascular Clinic Enhances Access in Mesquite, Nevada

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2020 --As part of its mission to help people live the healthiest lives possible, which includes providing direct access to cardiovascular care in rural areas in need of specialty providers, Intermountain Healthcare has opened its first heart and vascular clinic in Mesquite, Nevada.



The new clinic, located at 786 W. Pioneer Boulevard, Suite A, in Mesquite, will be staffed by five cardiology providers and two vascular clinicians, and will feature state-of-the art technology.



Starting in October, three providers who focus on electrophysiology will begin offering services to patients at the clinic. The full range of the services available at the clinic includes ECG, echocardiograms, vascular ultrasounds, device interrogations, cardiac arrhythmia risk evaluations, structural heart evaluations, general cardiology evaluations, and venous and arterial evaluations.



"We're elated to offer these services to Mesquite residents who would otherwise have to travel a significant distance away from their homes to St. George or Las Vegas to receive the same level of quality care," said ¬¬Tonja Reidy, director of cardiology at Intermountain Healthcare in Nevada. "Our clinicians and caregivers at this clinic benefit from the resources of our cardiology program, which is fully integrated with highly specialized heart services from the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute."



Heart disease is a major health problem in the world and in the United States. It's the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. One person dies every 36 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease. About 655,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, which is one in every four deaths.



The new Intermountain heart and vascular clinic, which opened on Sept. 4, is located adjacent to Intermountain's myGeneration Senior Clinic, which opened in its new location last October. The myGeneration Senior Clinic model specializes in advanced senior primary care, focusing on preventive methods that provide better health outcomes. Patients of myGeneration Senior Clinics enjoy more time with their providers, access to a network of Intermountain Healthcare specialists, and many other exclusive benefits. The Virgin Valley clinic is also currently accepting new Medicare Advantage patients.



Intermountain Healthcare Heart and Vascular Clinic Location

786 W. Pioneer Boulevard, Suite A

Mesquite, NV 89027

Phone: 435-251-2500

Clinic Hours: Mon., Wed., Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone Hours: Mon. to Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org or intermountain.com/nevada.