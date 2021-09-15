New Intermountain Healthcare Park City Surgery Center to Provide Lower-Cost Surgery Options to Utah's Wasatch Back

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2021 --Intermountain Healthcare and The Orthopedic Partners: an RCM Clinic, came together to break ground on Wednesday September 15 in a joint venture for a new state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center near the Intermountain Park City Hospital campus.



The new outpatient surgery center will offer convenient and more affordable surgery options close to home for patients in Summit and Wasatch Counties.



The new facility will offer same-day orthopedic surgeries for shoulder, hand, hip, knee, foot, ankle and spine procedures and other surgeries in specialized operating rooms outside of the traditional hospital setting – making it more convenient for patients as well as more affordable, while maintaining exceptional surgical outcomes.



"As national trends move surgeries from hospitals to outpatient surgery centers, Intermountain recognizes the need to be nimble and provide different surgery options which provide our patients with the setting that best suits their specific case and surgical needs and offers them the best experience," said Lori Weston, administrator at Intermountain Park City Hospital.



"Having an affordable outpatient surgery option with additional amenities and the quality care Intermountain and Orthopedic Partners are both known for, so close to Park City Hospital, will add significant value and convenience for our surgery patients and caregivers," she added.



"I'm excited to operate in a facility that will be streamlined with the latest and best technology and instrumentation that's designed for specific surgeries. This new facility allows us to provide the same evidence-based care at a lower cost," said Charley Lind, an orthopedic surgeon and partner with The Orthopedic Partners: an RCM clinic.



The Orthopedic Partners is an eight-surgeon orthopedic subspecialty group with a 25-year history in Park City with a strong reputation for providing efficient, highly sub-specialized, cost- effective care, emphasizing validated techniques and technology.



"We know the cost of care is often high and this new facility will be a major step in making it more affordable," said Rob Allen, COO for Intermountain Healthcare. "This design and set up could help reduce the cost of surgery by 20-50 percent for common orthopedic procedures."



Most patients at the new surgery center will return home shortly after surgery where they can continue their recovery, but those who need to recover further can stay overnight. Unique recovery suites in the new surgery center will allow patients to comfortably spend the night with some clinical care available to aid in their transition to home.



Studies have shown patients have better outcomes when they receive care closer to home. Ambulatory surgery centers also specialize on set procedures, allowing for greater efficiencies which lower costs.



The outpatient surgery center in Park City is planned to be completed in late 2022. For more information about The Orthopedic Partners, visit toportho.com.



