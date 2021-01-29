New Intermountain Healthcare Saratoga Springs Medical Campus Announced

Saratoga Springs, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2021 --Intermountain Healthcare announced plans today to construct a new medical campus in Saratoga Springs.



The new campus will be located on the corner of Pioneer Crossing and Crossroads Boulevard on a 40-acre site. The initial phase of the project includes a free-standing emergency department with an ambulatory surgery center anticipated in the near term. Additional services will be added when appropriate to accommodate community growth. Ground-breaking will take place later this year.



"We are excited to help meet the needs of this rapidly growing community," said Jason Wilson, Intermountain American Fork Hospital administrator. "We recognize the importance of timely access to healthcare and are confident this project will bless the lives of many thousands in the years to come."



Saratoga Springs Mayor Jim Miller said, "As a city we are excited about this announcement. This investment in our area has been in the works for a few years and Intermountain Healthcare has diligently worked with the staff and local leaders to understand our needs on the west side."



The new facility will be located near the Intermountain Saratoga Springs Clinic and InstaCare, which will continue providing primary and specialty care, along with physical therapy and rehabilitation services.



Intermountain also recently announced the addition of a second Primary Children's Hospital campus in northern Utah County last year. Construction on that project has begun and is expected to be completed in 2023.



"Both projects reflect the rapid and sustained growth in northern Utah County," said Wilson. "This area is a wonderful place to live and people are moving here every day – we are thrilled to be a part of caring for these vibrant communities."



Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.